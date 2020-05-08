House GOP Picks Coronavirus Committee Members

The bipartisan committee will be tasked with looking into how businesses have spent government coronavirus funds.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named the Republican members who will serve on a bipartisan House select committee on the coronavirus.

The GOP members include Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Reps. Jim Jordan, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jackie Walorski and Mark Green.

The committee will be tasked with looking into how businesses have spent government coronavirus funds.

Some Republicans urged McCarthy to boycott the committee's creation. GOP leaders initially opposed the creation of the panel, saying it was a partisan effort by Democrats to find evidence to impeach the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed seven Democratic representatives to serve on the committee: James Clyburn, Maxine Waters, Carolyn Maloney, Nydia Velazquez, Bill Foster, Jamie Raskin and Andy Kim.

Meanwhile, McCarthy is putting together a Republican-led "China Task Force" to probe issues relating to China including its handling of the coronavirus.