House Democrats Introduce Bill To Prevent Government Shutdown

September 22, 2020
Amid a pandemic, natural disasters and an election — Congress is attempting to pass a budget to keep the government from shutting down.
House Democrats said Monday they submitted legislation that would fund the government through December 11. Current funding ends September 30.
However, Republicans are upset with the legislation, saying it leaves out additional farm aid requested by President Trump.
The House will reportedly vote on the bill Tuesday.