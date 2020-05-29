House Democrats Seek Investigations Into Deaths Of 3 Black Americans

Judiciary Committee members said they want the DOJ to investigate police actions in the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are asking the Justice Department to investigate how police handled the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

The recent deaths of the three Black Americans have sparked outrage across the country. Floyd died this week after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with a knee to his neck. Taylor was shot in her apartment by Louisville Metro Police Department in March. And Arbery was killed in February by a former police officer in Georgia, but an arrest wasn't made until last month.

In a letter sent to the DOJ Thursday, lawmakers said they want an investigation into whether police actions in Floyd's and Taylor's deaths were part of a "pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct" by the respective police departments; and whether local prosecutors "conspired to deprive Arbery of his constitutional rights."

Additionally, House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler said the committee would consider legislation to address racial profiling and excessive police force, as well as the "lost trust" between law enforcement and their communities.