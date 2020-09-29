House Democrats Unveil Updated COVID-19 Relief Bill

There is still no sign a bill will pass. Republicans say they won't endorse a bill that costs more than $1 trillion.

House Democrats unveiled a new COVID-19 relief bill.

The proposal is worth $2.2 trillion. It would reintroduce a weekly $600 boost to unemployment benefits and includes another $1,200 payment to most Americans.

The new proposal is scaled back compared to the bill that was passed in May — an earlier version that would have cost $3.4 trillion.

There is still no sign a bill will pass. Democrats and Republicans have not made any progress for weeks.

Republicans say they won't endorse a bill that costs more than $1 trillion.