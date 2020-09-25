WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

House Democrats To Introduce Bill To Limit Justice Terms

SMS
House Democrats To Introduce Bill To Limit Justice Terms
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
September 25, 2020
September 25, 2020
The proposed bill would allow each president to nominate two justices per four-year term.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

House Democrats say they'll introduce a bill that would limit Supreme Court justices to 18-year terms. 

Reuters reports the proposed bill — expected to be announced next week — would allow each president to nominate two justices per four-year term. Two of the court's current justices have been on the bench for more than 25 years.

Supporters of the bill say it would limit partisan fights over nominees.

SMS