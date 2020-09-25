House Democrats To Introduce Bill To Limit Justice Terms

The proposed bill would allow each president to nominate two justices per four-year term.

House Democrats say they'll introduce a bill that would limit Supreme Court justices to 18-year terms.

Reuters reports the proposed bill — expected to be announced next week — would allow each president to nominate two justices per four-year term. Two of the court's current justices have been on the bench for more than 25 years.

Supporters of the bill say it would limit partisan fights over nominees.