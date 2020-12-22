House Democrats Subpoena Azar, Redfield For CDC Documents

They're accusing the Trump administration of attempting to block or change CDC reports about how the coronavirus spreads.

A House panel has subpoenaed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Democrats are accusing the Trump administration of trying to block or change CDC reports about how the coronavirus spreads.

They say there's evidence appointees bullied the government agency.

Azar and Redfield have until December 30 to turn over documents and emails.