House Democrats Push Police Reform After Chauvin Verdict

House Democrats pushed the Senate to take up the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the wake of the guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin.

The legislation Democrats are pushing would create national standards for the use of force, like eliminating chokeholds. It would create a national registry so police officers who abuse their power aren't able to move from department to department.

"But to be clear, this is not about one officer or one police department," said Rep. Steven Horsford. "This is about a system in the police, law enforcement where we need to have greater accountability."