House Democrats Nominate Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker

Pelosi will need to secure 218 votes in a House floor vote in January to officially become speaker again in what may be her last term.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

House Democrats Wednesday nominated Nancy Pelosi for another term as Speaker of the House.

Pelosi still needs to secure 218 votes in January to stay in power, but she's got the backing.

The longtime congresswoman from California urged Democrats — especially those still trading blame for lost seats — to unite and focus on the real issues, like the stalled coronavirus relief bill. There is no movement on a second deal — and key financial protections from the first round expire in a little over a month.