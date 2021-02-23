House Could Vote This Week On $1.9T COVID Relief Bill

The House Budget Committee advanced the bill yesterday.

The House could vote as early as this week on the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

The House Budget Committee advanced the bill yesterday.

The proposal includes billions of dollars to reopen schools and aid for state and local governments.

It also provides $1,400 checks for those making $75,000 or less, an extra $400 in unemployment assistance through August, a tax credit of up to $3,600 per child and an increase to the minimum wage, reaching $15/hour by 2025.