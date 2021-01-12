House Could Impose Fines For Members Who Don't Wear Masks

The House is expected to approve a new rule requiring face masks after several more members tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of the House of Representatives could soon be penalized for not wearing a mask while on the chamber floor.

The House is expected to approve a rule requiring members to wear one or face a fine of $500 -- $2,500, if it happens again.

At least three Democratic lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Capitol siege.

All three said they were in a secure location with Republican colleagues who refused to wear masks.