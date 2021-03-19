WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

House Approves 'Dreamers' Bill

SMS
House Approves 'Dreamers' Bill
By Gage Jackson
By Gage Jackson
March 19, 2021
March 19, 2021
The bill offers legal status to 2 million immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The House has approved a bill that would help many young immigrants gain legal status in the U.S. 

It offers protections to roughly 2 million people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and hundreds of thousands of other migrants who fled their countries of origin. 

A separate measure that passed would grant similar protections to 1 million farm workers who have been working in the U.S. illegally. However, both bills face solid Republican opposition and an uphill battle in the Senate.

SMS