House Approves 25th Amendment Resolution

The Vice President wrote, with just a week left in the president's term, he does not believe it would be in the country's best interest.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

That vote was split almost entirely along party lines.

Only one Republican House member voted in favor of it.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence said he was saddened by the attack on the capitol last week, but said he will not use his powers to invoke the 25th Amendment

The Vice President wrote, with just a week left in the president's term, he does not believe it would be in the country's best interest or consistent with the Constitution.

Pence says the amendment was designed for when the president is incapacitated or disabled and using it as a form of punishment would set a terrible precedent.