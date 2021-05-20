House Approves $1.9B Capitol Security Bill

The vote was 213 to 212. All Republicans and three Democrats voted against the measure.

The House narrowly approved a nearly $2 billion spending bill to boost security at the Capitol in response to the January 6th insurrection.

The bill includes enhanced protections like retractable fencing and security sensors on Capitol grounds. It would also create a dedicated quick reaction force to support Capitol Police and increase protection for lawmakers – including at their district offices.