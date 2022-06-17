Hotel Guests Can Experience Watergate 50 Years Later

Guests can experience the space where E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy spied on President Richard Nixon’s political opponents in 1972.

No other city in America can sell scandal like Washington, D.C.

That's why on the 50th anniversary of one of the most infamous crimes committed in the nation's Capitol you can book the scandal suite at the Watergate Hotel.

Ali Le is the marketing manager at the hotel.

"This is the room where it happened," she said.

In what used to be room #214, guests can experience the space where E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy spied on President Richard Nixon’s political opponents in 1972.

NEWSY'S BIANCA FACCHINEI: Over here is where the DNC offices were?

ALI LE: Yes. You can look right into it. They used two-way radios and walkie talkies from this balcony.

The suite is designed with 1960s and 70s style decor much of it handpicked by Lyn Paolo, a well-known Hollywood costume designer. But the hotel maintains the suite is as relevant as ever.

“There's a lot of interest in terms of how timely it is 50 years later, with press and media and how that affects us," Ali Le said.

It comes at a steep price, though. This week, the room costs $1,500 per night to book. However, the hotel does offer free tours on the days it isn’t reserved, all year round.

The historical references certainly don’t end in the suite.

You can also commemorate the occasion by ordering a variety of Watergate-themed cocktails at the hotel bar, from "The Whistle-blower" to "The Post Worthy" and "The Smoke & Mirror."