Hospitals Struggling With COVID-19 Cases

As intensive care units fill up, hospitals say their staff are growing increasingly frustrated.

From Michigan to Wisconsin and beyond, hospital systems around the U.S. are struggling to get a handle on the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

As intensive care units fill up, hospitals say their staff are growing increasingly frustrated, putting hospitals in desperate need of additional help.

Health officials in Wisconsin say they are requesting five teams from the federal government, or 100 people, to come help provide aid to their hospitals systems. The state is just the latest of many that are having to make similar requests.

This surge comes as health officials work to get a better understanding of the latest COVID-19 variant, omicron, prompting them to double down on requests for people to get vaccinated.