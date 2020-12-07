Hospitals Feel Stress As COVID-19 Cases Rise

COVID-19 hospitalizations have tripled from numbers in October and November.

The rise in cases continues to put strain on hospitals and some are even running out of ICU beds.

This morning, more than 101,000 people are fighting the virus from a hospital bed according to the COVID tracking project. 20,000 are in the ICU. And, take a look at the numbers from this time in October and November – they have tripled over the past two months.

And now some hospitals are turning away patients and rationing care.