Hospitals Crippled By Supply Chain Shortages

A medical equipment distributor says it can now take up to five months to get some types of exam tables.

Another industry crippled by the supply chain shortages is health care.

Hospitals in several states are requesting donations of gently used medical equipment such as crutches, IV poles and even wheelchairs.

In a soon-to-be-released survey, 98% of hospital and supply chain leaders said the pandemic exposed significant supply chain issues in hospitals.