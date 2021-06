Health care workers at Houston Methodist Hospital are suspended without pay for two weeks.

More than 170 health care workers at Houston Methodist Hospital refused their employer's vaccination mandate.

And they're now off the job without pay for two weeks. The hospital warns if they don't comply in the coming days they could lose their jobs.

The CEO is not backing down. He stands by the rule: If you don't want the shot you can work someplace else.