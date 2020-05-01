WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Horse Carts Delivering COVID-19 Relief In Baltimore

SMS
Horse Carts Delivering COVID-19 Relief In Baltimore
By Steve Turnham
By Steve Turnham
May 1, 2020
May 1, 2020
In Baltimore, horse carts are distributing food, masks, gloves, and information amid the pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT