Hope Solo Brings Awareness To Gender Pay Gap On National Equal Pay Day

On National Equal Pay Day, Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion and former goalie for the U.S. Women's soccer team Hope Solo is helping draw attention to gender-based pay disparities.

According to The White House, women who are working full-time are earning $0.83 for every dollar their male counterparts make. And a woman has to work until she's 72 to make the same amount of money that a man makes by the age of 60.

In her own field, Solo is describing a $24 million settlement the women's soccer team had with the U.S. Soccer Federation as "heartbreaking and infuriating."

She said the settlement was only a fraction of what the team was fighting for.

"We are going to do whatever we can to change the landscape for women throughout the United States, throughout the world and for future generations. And in doing that, it was our goal to set the precedent moving forward," said Solo.