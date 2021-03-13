Hope Heightens For Return to Normalcy as Vaccinations Ramp Up

Administration orders new vaccines as President Biden says Americans could be safe for backyard gatherings by July 4.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Hopes for a return to normalcy are getting a boost as the U.S. is set to increase its vaccine stockpile by millions of available doses in the coming weeks.

President Joe Biden has called for every adult American to be eligible for a vaccine by May 1. To reach that goal, his administration is ordering another 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine.

That's now the third option Americans have for a vaccine, and two others could soon receive approval from the FDA. And more states have been expanding eligibility criteria for shots and opening new mass vaccination sites.

If we do this together, by July the Fourth, there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your back yard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day," President Biden said.

The U.S. topped 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as of Friday. To date, nearly 30 million Americans have been infected with the virus and more than 530,000 have died.

As the U.S. makes significant progress in vaccinations, other countries are now asking for help in obtaining vaccines.

Allies including Mexico, Canada and the EU have requested vaccine doses produced in the U.S, as production has stalled elsewhere.

President Biden says he will take care of Americans first, and then share remaining vaccines to help people in other countries.