KXXV: Texas Museum Honors WWII Female Air Force Pilots

Women Air Force pilots started flying in 1943. Now, they're on display at the National Women Airforce Service Pilots World War II Museum.

Not officially enlisted at first, women have served in the U.S. Army since 1775. In the 18th century, women tended to the wounded, washed and mended clothing, and cooked for male troops. But flying in the Airforce? That wasn't until World War II.

Today, 16 percent of the military are now women.

In Sweetwater, Texas is a spot that paved the way for women.

"For me, qualities equal access," said Women Airforce Service Pilots Museum Executive Director Lisa Taylor. "This is not a time for, you know, women to be shy, they are our greatest weapon, we need to use them."

"This was the gate that was at the entrance to Aviation Enterprises, to Avenger Field. It's where every woman would have to pass," Taylor continued. "When World War II came, there was a shortage of male pilots. And it took a lot of convincing. But finally, Jacqueline Cochran and Nancy Love convinced them that that women were up to the task. The program only lasted two years. But the impact was a lifetime."

The women would have to pay their own way to Texas.

"When these women came out as pilots, I mean, it put them in in the foreground," Taylor said.

On top of that, they would pay their own room and board, no insurance.

"One of my favorite stories is a WASP who was named Hazel Ying Lee. And, you know, she had to do an emergency landing in a farmer's field not too far from here. And when she landed in that field, you know, she got out and walked around, and she was okay. And about that time the farmer and his family rolled up in their car. And he looks at her and he says, 'Are you Japanese? Or are you a tiny gal?' She had to do some talking but she convinced him that she was an American, a Chinese American who was at Avenger field training and that that's where she belonged."

November 10, 1944. Ying Lee received military orders to head to Great Falls, Montana. Her plane collided with another after a control tower error. Lee was killed, but didn't receive a military funeral. "Because they weren't military," Taylor said. "And so these these ladies came on their own dime, you know, and they came from all parts of the country."

These women were part of the greatest generation, an honor way overdue.

"No one should be discriminated against," Taylor said.