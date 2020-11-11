Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers To Resign

November 11, 2020
Pro-Democracy lawmakers made the announcement Wednesday.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers are all planning to resign.
The move comes after Beijing passed legislation allowing the removal of legislators who support the city's Hong Kong's independence.
Shortly after, Hong Kong's government moved to disqualify four pro-democracy legislators.
The rest will quit in protest Thursday.
The mass resignation gives the pro-Beijing lawmakers virtually no opposition in Hong Kong's government.