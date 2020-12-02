Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Sentenced

Activists Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow were jailed for their roles in the anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year.

A trio of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were sentenced today for their roles in a 2019 anti-government protest.

Prominent opposition figure Joshua Wong was sentenced to 13-and-a-half months, Agnes Chow received 10 months and Ivan Lam received seven months.

All three had faced up to three years in prison.

Their sentencing comes as China has been increasingly cracking down on opposition in Hong Kong.