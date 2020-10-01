Hong Kong Police Crack Down On Protests On China's National Day

October 1, 2020
Anti-government rallies in Hong Kong were refreshed after China imposed a national security law on the city which went into effect in June.
In Hong Kong, police are patrolling the streets to make sure no anti-government activity takes place on China's National Day.
The holiday celebrates China's founding but has become a day of protest for activists opposed to Beijing's authority over the semi-autonomous city.
A small protest reportedly took place in a shopping district, but demonstrators were outnumbered by police.
