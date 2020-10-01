WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Hong Kong Police Crack Down On Protests On China's National Day

By Adam Elrashidi
October 1, 2020
In Hong Kong, police are patrolling the streets to make sure no anti-government activity takes place on China's National Day. 

The holiday celebrates China's founding but has become a day of protest for activists opposed to Beijing's authority over the semi-autonomous city. 

A small protest reportedly took place in a shopping district, but demonstrators were outnumbered by police. 

Anti-government rallies in Hong Kong were refreshed after China imposed a national security law on the city which went into effect in June.

