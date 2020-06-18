Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens Thursday To Limited Visitors

The theme park has been shut down over the coronavirus pandemic since late January.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened its doors to guests Thursday after being shut down for nearly five months over the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the second Disney theme park to reopen since Shanghai Disneyland did so back in May. Similar to Shanghai, the Hong Kong park is requiring masks, checking temperatures and operating at a fraction of its normal guest capacity.

And anything that draws a crowd, like parades, shows and character meet-and-greets, is temporarily suspended.

Hong Kong's government was quick to put social distancing measures in place after the first cases of COVID-19 popped up in the region back in January. That's helped Hong Kong keep its number of confirmed cases relatively low compared to other parts of the world. As of Thursday, the city of more than 7 million had recorded just over 1,100 cases.

But as coronavirus cases continue to pop up in Beijing and other places, Disney officials are asking guests to reschedule their visit to the theme park if they've traveled outside of Hong Kong within the previous two weeks.