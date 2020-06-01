Hong Kong Won't Hold Tiananmen Square Vigil For First Time In 30 Years

​Hong Kong police said the event was canceled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

For the first time in three decades, an annual vigil for victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre will not be held in Hong Kong this year.

Hong Kong police said the decision to cancel was due to concerns that the gathering would increase the spread of the coronavirus.

But some critics decried the move as an excuse to suppress Hong Kong residents' rights in light of a sweeping new national security law. Beijing approved the legislation last week, which strengthens "enforcement mechanisms" against activity aimed at overturning the Chinese government in Hong Kong.

Pro-democracy protests have been taking place in Hong Kong since news of the law first emerged, with activists accusing China of trying to undermine civil rights guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" model.