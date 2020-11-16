Honduras And Nicaragua Brace For Hurricane Iota

Hurricane Iota could make landfall in Honduras and Nicaragua as a Category 5 storm Monday night.

This hurricane season has been historic and relentless.

Yet another hurricane is swirling in the Atlantic.

The storm has winds of up to 145 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts it could produce life-threatening storm surges and bring more than a foot of rain to some areas.

Remember, this is the same region where Hurricane Eta recently hit. And many are still working to recover from that storm.