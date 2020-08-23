Homeland Security Secy. Rejects President's Request Of Agents At Polls

Acting DHS Secretary Wolfe says the recent announcement by President Trump of law enforcement at the polls is "not a mission" for Homeland Security.

The acting head of the Department of Homeland Security said he would not be able to fulfill the president's request for federal agents being sent to polls.

In an interview with CNN, Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolfe said the recent request made by President Trump is outside of his jurisdiction.

Wolfe said: "We have law enforcement authorities and law enforcement officers at the department. We have express authorities given to us by Congress and this is not one of them. This is not a mission for the Department of Homeland Security."

President Trump told Fox News last week he would be sending law enforcement and federal prosecutors to combat voter fraud — which he has claimed, without evidence, will lead to an unfair election in November.

Regardless of intention, federal law prevents law enforcement officers from monitoring polls as it could be construed as intimidation to vote a certain way.

