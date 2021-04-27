Homeland Security Department Conducting Internal Review

This has become a focus of President Biden's since before he took office in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot.

The Homeland Security Department is looking inward in the fight against extremism in the United States.

It's undergoing an internal review, aiming to root out White supremacy and other extremist views among its staff.

The review is part of a larger effort trying to combat those ideologies across the federal government.

This has become a focus of President Biden's since before he took office in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot.