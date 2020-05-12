Home School How-To: What If I Can't Explain A Concept?

Newsy did some homework and asked the experts: What if I don't know how to explain something to my child?

You may be one of the millions of parents who now finds themselves playing the role of substitute teacher. So Newsy did some homework and asked the experts: What if I don’t know how to explain something to my child?

“Nobody really signed up to be a homeschool teacher in this circumstance, but here we all are," said Michigan fourth grade teacher Kim Huls. "So I think that it's important to remember that you don't have to know everything. There is probably a YouTube video for that. I tell my kids, if you are stuck on a problem, and you know that it's, you know, long division, then you go on Google, and you search long division, and you watch a couple videos.”

“Many universities are offering tutoring services," said Diego Román, assistant professor at The University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education. "I recommend going into the different websites of universities, the schools of education websites. Teachers, who are doing their student teaching right now, they cannot go actually physically to schools. They're also looking for opportunities to be able to connect with children via online environments.”

“I find that my best lessons are when I forgot how to do something that I've done 100 times and then I have to remind myself, " said Jennifer Jessie, a tutor in Virginia. "I work through that process with my students, and I'm very transparent. 'I forgot how to do it. I don't know how to do this. Let's figure it out together. You're not going to get it right or perfect the first time.’”