Home Depot And Lowe's To Require Masks At All Stores

The rules go into effect at Lowe's on Monday, and at the Home Depot Wednesday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Home Depot and Lowe's are joining a growing list of U.S. chains to require shoppers to wear face masks.

Both stores made announcements on Friday. The rules will go into effect at Lowe's on Monday and at the Home Depot on Wednesday. Home Depot plans to exempt children or people with certain medical conditions from wearing them. Customers with medical exemptions are reportedly asked to talk to an employee before entering the store.

Both stores will offer free masks to customers while supplies last. Lowe's said in a press release, "As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience."

In a news release, Home Depot said about 85% of its stores already required the masks due to local regulations.

Other stores that have recently announced mask mandates include Target, Kroger and Walmart.