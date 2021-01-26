WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

97-Year-Old Reflects On Surviving The Holocaust And COVID-19

SMS
97-Year-Old Reflects On Surviving The Holocaust And COVID-19
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
January 26, 2021
January 26, 2021
97-year-old Lily Ebert spoke to Newsy about the importance of Holocaust Memorial Day and her recent recovery from COVID.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT