Elizabeth Holmes Jury Says It's Deadlocked on 3 of 11 Criminal Charges

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila reminded the jury that charges must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury weighing fraud charges against former entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes is unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 criminal counts she faces, according to a note from the panel read aloud in court.

After conferring with lawyers for the defense and prosecution, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila sent for the jury in order to encourage it to deliberate further.

Once the jury returned to court, Davila instructed its members to do their best to reach a verdict, noting that they should re-examine their own views and change their opinions if persuaded they are wrong.

Davila also reminded them that charges must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.Jurors then returned to their deliberations.