WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Here's What's Happening 'In The Loop'

SMS
Here's What's Happening 'In The Loop'
By intheloop1
By intheloop1
March 24, 2021
March 24, 2021
Christian Bryant breaks down the latest on the intricacies of vaccine diplomacy, and the women-run militias fighting in Syria.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT