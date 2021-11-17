Henry Montgomery Granted Parole In Louisiana

Montgomery played a key role in the debate over life sentences for juveniles.

NEWSY'S VERONICA DE LA CRUZ: Our national correspondent Tammy Estwick, joining us now live from Louisiana with some new details on a case. Tammy, what can you tell us about this?

NEWSY'S TAMMY ESTWICK: 77-year-old Henry Montgomery went to prison at the age of 17 after killing a plainclothes police officer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Right now, you can see we're outside of Louisiana state penitentiary.

This is also known as Angola, and this is where Henry Montgomery has been. Meanwhile, advocates have been trying to get him out. They say he was just a juvenile when he was convicted and he deserved to have freedom after showing that not only was he sorry for his crime, but he was rehabilitated. And that's been one of the big catching points to all of this: How much time is enough time?

Well today a parole board decided that they were going to grant Montgomery parole. His advocates that have been standing by his side with the Louisiana parole group say that he should be scheduled to leave prison sometime today. And obviously we're here at Angola for that and I just wanted to talk a little bit about what some of the people at this parole board hearing said.

They said Montgomery showed growth and maturity after he had been denied parole several times. He continued to go to recommended programs that many of the parole board members said that he should go to to try and further rehabilitate himself, and he did those things. Now, he's not just going to be released in the area to go about his business. He still has several things that the parole board is recommending that he do.

They want him to have a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. They also do not want him to have any contact with family members of that plainclothes police officer who was killed, and they also say that they want him to go through all the recommended training through the Louisiana Parole Project. These are all terms of his release, of course.

Of course I absolutely have to mention that there are two sides to every story, and there is another side to this. There is the family that's grieving for their loved one who is now dead.

Family members did show up to the parole hearing, one of them saying that Montgomery destroyed a family. During that hearing, Montgomery apologized for his past deeds.

I'm live right now in West Feliciana Parish. Back to you.

DE LA CRUZ: We know that Henry Montgomery has been a key figure in juvenile sentencing reform. So we do appreciate the update on this, Tammy. Thanks so much.