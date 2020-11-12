Helicopter Crash Kills 8 Peacekeepers In Egypt

Six Americans died and a seventh was medically evacuated, according to the Multinational Force and Observers.

Eight members of an international peacekeeping operation, including six Americans, were killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

One additional American member survived and was medically evacuated.

According to the the Multinational Force and Observers, the operation was a routine mission.

An investigation is being launched into the cause of the crash.