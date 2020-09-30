Helen Reddy, Singer, Feminist Icon, Dies At 78

Her children confirmed her death in a statement saying they "take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy died Tuesday. She was 78.

Her children confirmed her death in a statement saying they "take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

The Australian-born musician gained stardom in 1972 when her song "I Am Woman" hit number one on the charts. She later won a Grammy Award for that song.

Along with her singing career, she also hosted a variety show and starred in several movies.

She is survived by her two children and grandchild.

Contains footage from CNN.