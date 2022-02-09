Heat Advisories Posted In Southern California Ahead Of Super Bowl

Temperatures will be close to 90 for the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat watches for today and stretching through this week for Los Angeles.

That may not sound hot for some people, but it is in Southern California. They've only had seven 90-plus degree days in the winter months since 1948.

This comes as thousands of people are flocking to the city for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday between the hometown Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The temperature outside the stadium will be in the upper 80s. Unlike other enclosed NFL stadiums, SoFi Stadium is not fully enclosed and is not air conditioned.