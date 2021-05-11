Health Officials Testify On U.S. Vaccination Effort

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the CDC and others testified before a Senate committee Tuesday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Top health officials say the U.S. could be on track for a return to normal as long as people keep getting vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the CDC and others testified before a Senate committee Tuesday.

The FDA has just given emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine for kids as young as 12. A CDC panel could sign off as soon as Wednesday.

Fauci says getting the shot is key to stopping the virus.

"We are in a race between the vaccine and the virus. If left to its own devices will continue to surge," he said. "Based on experience, thus far in this country and globally I feel confident that if we continue to vaccinate people at the rate that we are doing, we'll very soon have a situation where we will have so few infections in this country, we will begin to return to the normality that all of us desire so much."

The Biden administration is now working with Walgreens to set up vaccine clinics at community colleges.