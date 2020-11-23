U.S. Health Officials Continue To Warn Against Holiday Travel

The CDC is still urging people not to travel this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci says these gatherings will put loved ones at risk.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Just a few days out from Thanksgiving and maybe you were hoping to be packing your bags right now...getting ready to travel for the holiday.

While you may be itching to get on that flight, the CDC is still urging people not to travel this year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says these gatherings will put loved ones at risk.

"As we're getting into the colder season, particularly the situation with the holiday season where you see people traveling, you see the clips on TV, people at airports — I mean, those are the things that we've got to realize are going to get us in even more trouble than we're in right now," he said.

Fauci, along with the CDC, worry traveling and indoor gatherings will cause another rise in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas. Even with vaccine candidates in late stages of its trials. A vaccine isn't expected to be approved for another few weeks.