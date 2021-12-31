Health Experts Warn Against New Year's Eve Celebrations

With COVID cases soaring globally, health officials are advising people to drastically scale back their end of the year celebrations.

As the world prepares to ring in the new year, health officials say "Not so fast."

"An event canceled is better than a life canceled," World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

With COVID-19 cases soaring globally as the Omicron variant spreads, health officials are advising folks to drastically scale back their end of the year celebrations.

"When you're talking about a New Year's Eve party, we have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating. You do not know the status of their vaccination," National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "I would recommend strongly, stay away from that this year. There will be other years to do that, but not this year."

Despite the hit scaled-back celebrations pose for their bottom lines, many business owners say the health risk isn't worth it.

After going back and forth for days, the owners of a Milwaukee brewery say they've decided to close at 9:00 p.m. New Year's Eve, rather than hold a big bash through midnight as they initially planned.

"Is this still going to be safe? Are we going to be stressed out the whole night? We're a small company 6 employees 8 including us. If half of us or any one of us goes down we're in trouble," Enlightened Brewing Company Co-Owner James Larson said.

"It's hard to believe that we're still wrestling with this but we are and we have to make the call and we feel like it was the right call," Enlightened Brewing Company Co-Owner Tommy Vandervort said.

Some businesses say they've decided to cancel party plans altogether.

"We just decided yesterday it's too risky. We only have four staff total, including myself for the hotel and tavern," Dubbel Dutch Hotel General Manager Meghan Keyes said.

But some plans are still going ahead, with party organizers saying they are prepared to turn on a dime if directed by health and city officials.

"We are working very closely with Mayor de Blasio, with the office of citywide events and with the other city agencies to find a way to safely and responsibly have New Year's Eve in Times Square. We recognize that the data and the science changes, so we're going to be ready to pivot." Times Square Alliance president Tom Harris said.

But if you absolutely cannot miss out on a gathering this New Year's Eve, Dr. Asha Shajahan with Beaumont Health says, "The thing I tell my patients is that if you are going to an indoor gathering, where you don’t know the vaccination status of those at the gathering, is to mask."

And to raise your vaccination status as soon as possible.

"If you're vaccinated and not yet boosted and your time comes for getting boosted, please get boosted," Fauci said. "It will make all the difference to prevent you from getting severe disease."