Health Experts Denounce New White House Coronavirus Adviser

Multiple health experts are criticizing the new White House coronavirus task force adviser.

Two U.S. public health experts have denounced President Donald Trump's newest coronavirus adviser, Scott Atlas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday Atlas was giving the president information that was "really taken either out of context or actually incorrect."

Hours before, NBC reported that CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield was overheard on a flight saying all of Atlas' advice was false. The CDC later said in a statement that Redfield's comments were just one side of a private conversation about COVID-19.

Atlas, who is a neuroradiologist and doesn't have a background in infectious diseases, defended his advice in a White House statement. He said his advice is based on data and science. Atlas was added to the White House Coronavirus Task Force in August.