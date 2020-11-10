Health Experts Advise Caution This Thanksgiving

Experts say it is possible to gather safely this Thanksgiving, but recommend staying home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and for anyone wondering if it's safe to gather with friends and family amid the pandemic, there may be some good news. Emphasis on "some."

By and large, health experts say it's best to stay home this year, especially with coronavirus cases surging nationwide.

Updated safety guidelines published by the CDC on Monday note that small gatherings are "an important contributor" to the spike in infection rates. The agency recommends that older adults and others at heightened risk of severe illness avoid being around people outside their households.

That said, if it is necessary to travel for the holiday, experts suggest gathering outdoors. They also advise planning ahead to reduce the risks associated with the virus. This includes quarantining for two weeks — starting Thursday — and getting tested for the disease with enough time to receive the results.

A recent survey by the travel site Tripadvisor found that around 56% of people in the U.S. are planning to travel for Thanksgiving.