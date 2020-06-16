Hawaii Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Uptick In New Cases

People traveling between the islands are no longer required to quarantine.

The state of Hawaii loosened some of its coronavirus restrictions Tuesday, despite seeing a recent uptick in new confirmed cases.

People traveling between the islands are no longer required to quarantine. But they will have their temperatures screened at the airport, and they'll be required to fill out a form with their health information. Any passenger with a fever higher than 100.4 degrees won't be allowed to board the plane.

Travelers will still need to self-quarantine for 14 days if they're coming to Hawaii from out-of-state through at least the end of July. People found violating that quarantine order face up to $5,000 in fines and one year in prison.

Hawaii's governor told residents earlier this month: "We are working very hard toward reopening out-of-state travel, but we’re not there yet. We are being very cautious." He said he remains concerned about allowing visitors in from states like California, Arizona and Texas, which are all experiencing recent flare-ups in new coronavirus cases.

Hawaiian officials say the state's own increase in confirmed cases is a result of large groups getting together for graduations and Memorial Day weekend. But health care providers say local hospitals are equipped with plenty of beds, equipment and staff to continue handling more cases if they're diagnosed.