Hawaii Lifts Quarantine Mandate For Some Travelers

The island is rolling out a new system to curb the spread of coronavirus that includes a pre-arrival testing program.

Thursday is the day travelers are allowed back into Hawaii without having to quarantine for 14 days once they arrive.

If a traveler can provide a negative COVID test, they won't have to quarantine.

Hawaii's tourism industry has been hit hard since the state's lockdown began back in March.

The state has recorded nearly 14,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.