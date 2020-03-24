Harvard's President, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

​Larry Bacow said he and his wife first began experiencing "coughs ... fevers, chills, and muscle aches" on Sunday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Harvard University President Larry Bacow and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

Bacow made the announcement in a letter Tuesday, saying he and his wife first began experiencing symptoms including "coughs ... fevers, chills, and muscle aches" on Sunday. He said neither of them knows how they contracted the virus, but that because they've been practicing social distancing measures since March 14, "far fewer people [have] crossed [their] paths recently than [usual]."

Bacow said the couple will now "be taking the time ... to rest and recuperate during a two-week isolation at home."

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Massachusetts as of Tuesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. According to Harvard, 18 members of its community have tested positive so far.