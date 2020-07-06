Harvard And Princeton Release Plans For Fall Semester

Harvard and Princeton universities will allow some, but not all, students back on campus this fall.

Harvard says it plans to welcome up to 40% of its undergraduates. That includes all first-year students. It will also allow students who "must be on campus to progress academically." However, all classes will be online, whether students are on campus or not. Social distancing will be implemented.

Princeton announced it will let first-year students and juniors on campus in the fall; Sophomores and seniors can return in the spring semester. Princeton is also offering a 10% discount on tuition for undergraduates. It said most classes will be online and that everyone, including visitors, will have to wear a face covering in indoor spaces other than their homes.

Both universities said everyone on campus will be tested for the coronavirus throughout the semester.