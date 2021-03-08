Prince Harry, Meghan Chat With Oprah

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made damning claims against the British Royal Family.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey last night to give damning insight into the British Royal Family.

The couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that Megan said drove her to contemplate suicide. Prince Harry also revealed that he currently has a poor relationship with his brother and father.

Harry and Meghan officially split with Buckingham Palace last month.