Hand Tally Begins In Georgia

A Georgia election official says the audit, which is required under a new state law, is meant to show the machines counted all ballots fairly.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Georgia's hand tally of the presidential race begins today.

Georgia's voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling says the audit -- required under a new state law -- is meant to show the machines counted all ballots fairly.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Trump by about 14,000 votes.

Election officials in Georgia's 159 counties must complete the hand tally by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The state certification deadline is Nov. 20.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.